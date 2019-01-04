LinkEye 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $565,817.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Bitbns and DigiFinex. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $565,817.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.02263563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00198945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026027 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

