Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 195,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 509,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

