Leviar (XLC) Trading 37.5% Lower This Week

Leviar (CURRENCY:XLC) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Leviar has a total market cap of $22,028.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Leviar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leviar coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Leviar has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.01319501 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00019039 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007204 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001912 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Leviar Coin Profile

XLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Leviar’s total supply is 14,213,905 coins. The official message board for Leviar is medium.com/@leviarcoin_fdn . The Reddit community for Leviar is /r/Leviar_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leviar’s official website is leviar.io . Leviar’s official Twitter account is @leviarcoin_fdn

Buying and Selling Leviar

Leviar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leviar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leviar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leviar using one of the exchanges listed above.

