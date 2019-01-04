Lear Co. (LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $21.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $22.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. UBS Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Lear stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.44. 542,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $206.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear by 2,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Read More: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.