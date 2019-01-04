Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Landstar System operates with high variable costs, which shoot up with rise in revenues. Notably, operating expenses surged 31.3% during the first nine months of the year. The entire trucking industry is struggling with a dearth of drivers resulting in a constraint on the truck count. Since Landstar generates majority of its revenues from trucking, this is a huge challenge for the company going forward. Shares of the company have declined more than 15% in the last six months. Despite such negatives, the company has performed impressively in the first nine months of the year on the back of an upbeat freight scenario causing a rise in demand for its services. The company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and sharebuybacks are also encouraging. Notably, it hiked dividend twice in 2018.”

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.98. 21,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,150. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,369,000 after acquiring an additional 764,662 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $36,294,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $28,755,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 970,964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 135,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Landstar System by 2,116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 111,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.