Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Landec (LNDC)

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Market close, LNDC reported slightly lower-than-expected F2Q19 (Nov) revenue and a relatively inline GAAP loss per share. The company significantly reduced its FY19 (May) revenue and EPS guidance for the base business (ex. Yucatan Foods, acquired on 12/1/2018). The conference call is scheduled for tomorrow at 11am ET.””

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

LNDC stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 156,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $328.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.96. Landec has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 1.2% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,496,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

