Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stake Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,599,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 129,955 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $86,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,647,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,562,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,468 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. 654,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,967,850. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stake Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-stake-lessened-by-confluence-investment-management-llc.html.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.