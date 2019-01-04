Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.95, with a volume of 244659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KML. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Get Kinder Morgan Canada alerts:

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd will post 0.43999996906466 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kinder Morgan Canada (KML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.82” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/kinder-morgan-canada-kml-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-4-82.html.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile (TSE:KML)

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Trans Mountain pipeline that transports approximately 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum from Edmonton, Alberta to Burnaby, British Columbia; Puget Sound pipeline serving Washington State; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.