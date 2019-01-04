Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $920,321.00 and $113.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.02271480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00159540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00199797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,319,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

