Kenmare Resources (KMR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kenmare Resources in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target for the company.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

KMR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 192 ($2.51). 13,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,552. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.75 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.75 ($4.60).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.