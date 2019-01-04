KEMET (KEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of KEMET in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

KEM traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. 5,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,250. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.86.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. KEMET had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. KEMET’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KEMET will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KEMET news, CFO William M. Lowe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,754.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $71,292.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,052 in the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in KEMET during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in KEMET by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,246,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in KEMET by 103.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 659,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 335,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in KEMET during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KEMET during the third quarter worth about $9,172,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

