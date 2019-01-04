Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

KZIA opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.47. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

