Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up about 2.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,008,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 289,457 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 337,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,582.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.51. 36,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

