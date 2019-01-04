Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.41). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%.

KALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $508,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $42,762.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $629,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $598,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $20.75. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.73. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

