JMP Group (JMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

NYSE:JMP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The company has a market cap of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 5,004 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at $385,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 14,514 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $73,295.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,981.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,627. 52.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

