Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will post $9.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.08 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $30.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.98 million to $31.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.34 million, with estimates ranging from $40.95 million to $53.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,200. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $385.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero sold 19,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $403,944.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 99,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 27.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth about $329,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

