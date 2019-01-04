JD.Com (JD) PT Set at $31.00 by Credit Suisse Group

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) has been given a $31.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. CLSA cut JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on JD.Com to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.35.
JD stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,033,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,115.00 and a beta of 1.15. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in JD.Com by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,049,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,669,000 after buying an additional 358,042 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JD.Com by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,535,000 after buying an additional 5,382,080 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in JD.Com by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 440,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 108,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
