JD.Com (JD) PT Set at $31.00 by Credit Suisse Group

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) has been given a $31.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. CLSA cut JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on JD.Com to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

JD stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,033,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,115.00 and a beta of 1.15. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in JD.Com by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,049,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,669,000 after buying an additional 358,042 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JD.Com by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,535,000 after buying an additional 5,382,080 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in JD.Com by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 440,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 108,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

