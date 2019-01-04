iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Shares Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 5.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.69. 23,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,282. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $137.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/ishares-russell-2000-value-etf-iwn-shares-bought-by-stillwater-investment-management-llc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.6045 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.