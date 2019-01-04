Iridium (IRD) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Iridium has a market capitalization of $104,741.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.02274537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00158908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00199940 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026542 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 14,921,202 coins. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

