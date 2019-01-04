IRIDEX (IRIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 6,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,950. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 10,857 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $45,925.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,357 shares of company stock valued at $146,850 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 29.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 60.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.