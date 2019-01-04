IQE plc (IQE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IQE plc (LON:IQE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 139.20 ($1.82).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQE. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.79) price objective (down from GBX 154 ($2.01)) on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IQE from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th.

LON:IQE traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.77). 2,025,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

