Investors Buy Shares of Zoetis (ZTS) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $71.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.34 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Zoetis had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Zoetis traded down ($1.06) for the day and closed at $84.48Specifically, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,511 shares of company stock worth $16,238,439. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Zoetis announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,972,000 after buying an additional 344,241 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Zoetis by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

