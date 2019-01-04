InterXion (INXN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

INXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

INXN traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. 3,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,854. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98. InterXion has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 281,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 20.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 9.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 228,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

