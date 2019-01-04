Intersect ENT (XENT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.09

Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 6820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on XENT. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $861.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $359,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $594,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,833 shares of company stock worth $2,146,596. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 681,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,007,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/intersect-ent-xent-sets-new-12-month-low-at-25-09.html.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.