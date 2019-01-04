Immune Design (IMDZ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMDZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Immune Design and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Immune Design in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Immune Design alerts:

Shares of Immune Design stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,100. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.42. Immune Design has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 2,409.84%. Research analysts predict that Immune Design will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immune Design news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 902,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $1,650,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immune Design during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Immune Design during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immune Design by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Immune Design by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immune Design during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.