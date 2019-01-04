Imax (IMAX) Given a $34.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) received a $34.00 price target from investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

IMAX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,750. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Imax will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $65,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,595.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 3,567 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $65,204.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,862 shares of company stock worth $143,755 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,118,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,199,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 582,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 473,540 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,298,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 226,244 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

