Hydrogenics (HYGS) PT Set at $8.00 by HC Wainwright

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HYGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hydrogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of HYGS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,642. The company has a market cap of $77.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.23. Hydrogenics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.39.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Hydrogenics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hydrogenics in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in Hydrogenics in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hydrogenics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 73,042 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

