Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bgogo and OKEx. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $3,884.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.81 or 0.12901393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

