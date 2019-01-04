HUZU (HUZU) Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

HUZU (CURRENCY:HUZU) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, HUZU has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. HUZU has a total market capitalization of $134,919.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of HUZU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUZU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000596 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About HUZU

HUZU is a coin. HUZU’s total supply is 2,371,657 coins and its circulating supply is 2,222,359 coins. HUZU’s official Twitter account is @huzucoin . The official website for HUZU is huzu.io . HUZU’s official message board is medium.com/@enrico_22150

Buying and Selling HUZU

HUZU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUZU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUZU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUZU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

