Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 20.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock worth $159,265. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCFT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 213,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.