Humana Inc (HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 200 Shares

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.04, for a total value of $46,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David A. Jr/Ky Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, August 11th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $24,048.00.

On Monday, June 10th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $49,796.00.

On Saturday, March 16th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $34,528.00.

On Saturday, November 16th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 600 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $52,830.00.

NYSE:HUM traded up $7.66 on Friday, reaching $277.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,650. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $252.86 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Capital International Investors raised its position in Humana by 3,030.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Humana by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,212,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Humana by 14.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,174,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,733,000 after purchasing an additional 391,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 153.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 500,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after buying an additional 303,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5,891.4% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 283,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Humana to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

