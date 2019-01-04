Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 836,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the previous session’s volume of 171,725 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $490.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.56 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $150,227.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $991,461.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,001 shares of company stock worth $451,637 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 131,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,816,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

