Hercules Capital (HTGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hercules Capital’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company is likely to witness growing demand for customized financing, based on market optimism for public equities and an improving economic environment. Further, rise in investment portfolio will continue to support profitability. However, shares of the company have marginally underperformed the industry over the past six months. Earnings estimates have been going downward ahead of the company’s fourth quarter 2018 results. Although increase in expense levels and concentration risk remain concerns, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong liquidity position.”

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.