Herc (HRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Get Herc alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Herc to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Herc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. 3,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.67 million, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $516.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.86 million. Herc had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herbert L. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,671,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after buying an additional 109,882 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Herc by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 320,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 273,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.