Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,628.33 ($21.28).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 81 ($1.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,897.50 ($24.79). The company had a trading volume of 520,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935 ($25.28).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

