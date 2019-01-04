Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €23.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Commerzbank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.91 ($39.43).

Shares of ETR HLAG traded up €1.14 ($1.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €22.38 ($26.02). The company had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a one year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a one year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

