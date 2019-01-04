Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands has lagged the industry in a year. The company has long been struggling with soft Innerwear sales, which impacted the company’s third-quarter 2018 results too. Moreover, results were hit by currency headwinds, which along with impacts from Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy compelled management to tighten its earnings outlook. Incidentally, currency fluctuations are now expected to have greater impact on net sales. These along with cost inflation are a concern for the stock. Nonetheless, focus on buyouts and impressive organic sales trend have been working in favor of Hanesbrands, which is also gaining largely from its strong International performance. Markedly, these factors along with contributions from Bras N Things and Alternative Apparel drove the company’s top line in the third quarter. Also, organic sales rose on the back of robust Champion sales that fueled performance of Activewear and International units.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 273,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,854. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 40,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $602,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,106.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,343.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,600 shares of company stock worth $940,079 and have sold 77,803 shares worth $1,171,521. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 339,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 86,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

