Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

LON GKP traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 191.60 ($2.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,254. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 86.25 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.74 ($1.71).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

