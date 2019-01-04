GrubHub (GRUB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $68.72, but opened at $71.31. GrubHub shares last traded at $76.73, with a volume of 51217 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $69,058.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $192,672.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,237.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,999 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on GrubHub from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

