Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of GLRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $313.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 125.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.40%. The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 335,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 166,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

