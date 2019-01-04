Graviocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $350,036.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $350,036.00 and approximately $3,977.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02261794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00156858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00199191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026036 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026042 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 970,224,500 coins and its circulating supply is 768,435,500 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

