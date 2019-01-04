Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $83.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $93.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Genesee & Wyoming from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of GWR stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $73.68. 17,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,220. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

