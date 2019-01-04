Fusion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $259,769.00 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00012538 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and Liquid. Fusion has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $259,769.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00060713 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,704,811 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

