FundRequest (FND) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One FundRequest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, FundRequest has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. FundRequest has a market cap of $228,205.00 and $8,962.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FundRequest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.02265514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00157538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00199332 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026008 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026001 BTC.

FundRequest Profile

FundRequest’s launch date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,733,240 tokens. The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FundRequest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FundRequest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.