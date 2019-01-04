Fortis (FTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 18,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fortis has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

