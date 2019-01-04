Footasylum (FOOT) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Footasylum (LON:FOOT) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 22 ($0.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Footasylum in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of LON:FOOT traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.75 ($0.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,543. Footasylum has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 273 ($3.57).

Footasylum plc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells fashion streetwear and sportswear for men, women, and kids under approximately 300 brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Prè London, Society Sport, and Gym King; and owns brands comprising Kings Will Dream, Condemned Nation, Alessandro Zavetti, and Zavetti Sport, as well as retail brands, including Footasylum, Drome, and SEVEN.

