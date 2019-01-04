Fitbit (FIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fitbit continues to ride on its strong portfolio of smartwatches and trackers. Also, new features and services, increased brand awareness, expanded global distribution and presence in the corporate wellness market should continue to be the growth drivers in our view. Additionally, Fitbit’s recovery initiatives that include cost structuring and focus on new smartwatches will likely to boost demand for its products. Moreover, the company expects to witness further growth in its market share in the near term. However, Fitbit is currently grappling with mounting competition from Apple and Xiaomi in the wearables space which impacted its results. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

FIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped coverage on shares of Fitbit in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Fitbit stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 152,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,650. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Fitbit’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $6,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,739 shares in the company, valued at $841,277.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,135,034 shares of company stock worth $6,869,866. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the second quarter worth $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 60.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter worth $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter worth $193,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

