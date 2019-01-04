Fiserv (FISV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. 41,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,450. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $3,847,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,492,000 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

