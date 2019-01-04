First Bancorp (FBNC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBNC. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 22,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,100. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $970.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 3,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,282.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

