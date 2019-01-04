Fair Isaac (FICO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.75.

FICO stock traded up $8.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.94. 665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,612. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $153.61 and a twelve month high of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.34, for a total value of $2,173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,674,448.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $2,235,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,343,490.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,974 shares of company stock valued at $22,194,665. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 373,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,309,000 after acquiring an additional 69,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.